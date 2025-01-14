Team of the Week Named for Week 16

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between December 6 and 12 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Jules Boilard | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-3G-3A, +5

Kody Dupuis | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-2G-4A, +5

Rémi Gélinas | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-5G-2A, +0

DEFENSEMEN:

Alexis Bernier | Baie-Comeau Drakkar | 3GP-1G-3A, +3

Jordan Tourigny | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-1G-2A, +5

GOALTENDER:

Nicolas Ruccia | Charlottetown Islanders | 2-0-0-0, .963%, 1.00, 1 SO

