NHL Central Scouting: Three Potential QMJHL First-Round Picks

The NHL Central Scouting has just released its second rankings of the season, listing the top prospects to watch ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The list features a total of 41 QMJHL players that have garnered the attention of NHL scouting experts so far this year. From the lot, three forwards have been identified as potential first-round selections; Moncton's Caleb Desnoyers, Blainville-Boisbriand's Justin Carbonneau and Rouyn-Noranda's Bill Zonnon.

Additionally, four other QMJHLers have been projected as second-round picks; Saint John's Zachary Morin, Blainville-Boisbriand's Matéo Nobert, Québec's Nathan Quinn and Chicoutimi's Émile Guité.

The Q is also very well represented in terms of goaltenders, with six appearing in the North American mid-term rankings, including two netminders ranked in the Top 5 and four in the Top 10.

The second list also includes five prospects taken at the CHL Import Draft that are suiting up in the QMJHL: Germany's Carlos Handel (Halifax) and Julius Sumpf (Moncton), Latvia's Linus Feldbergs (Sherbrooke), Slovakia's Andreas Straka (Québec) and Russia's Eduard Bondar (Val-d'Or).

With five players ranked by NHL Central Scouting each, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Québec Remparts are the QMJHL franchises with the most prospects listed so far.

Here are the QMJHL players ranked on the NHL CSS' second list:

7 | DESNOYERS, Caleb - MONCTON - C

13 | CARBONNEAU, Justin - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - RW

29 | ZONNON, Bill - ROUYN-NORANDA - RW

47 | MORIN, Zachary - SAINT JOHN - LW

53 | NOBERT, Matéo - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - C

56 | QUINN, Nathan - QUÉBEC - C

61 | GUITÉ, Émile - CHICOUTIMI - LW

66 | HANDEL, Carlos - HALIFAX - D

78 | REYNOLDS, Will - ACADIE-BATHURST - D

82 | STRAKA, Andreas - QUÉBEC - RW

90 | HUANG, Alex - CHICOUTIMI - D

93 | MATHIEU, Alexis - BAIE-COMEAU - D

94 | CONRAD, Owen - CHARLOTTETOWN - D

96 | KILFOIL, Liam - HALIFAX - C

102 | ALLISON, Drew - BAIE-COMEAU - D

108 | SUMPF, Julius - MONCTON - C

110 | BONDAR, Eduard - VAL-D'OR - D

112 | LABRE, Maddox - VICTORIAVILLE - D

124 | GOSSELIN, Alonso - CHICOUTIMI - D

126 | LABERGE, Noah - ACADIE-BATHURST - D

128 | CARBONNEAU, Alexandre - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - D

137 | GROULX, Olivier - SAINT JOHN - C

140 | CLOUTIER, Rafael - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - LW

145 | SEYMOUR, Jabez - CHARLOTTETOWN - C

153 | VERMETTE, Emmanuel - CHICOUTIMI - LW

162 | HYNES, Carter - QUÉBEC - D

167 | MURPHY, Will - CAPE BRETON - D

171 | DUBÉ, Elliot - SAINT JOHN - C

172 | VEILLEUX, Philippe - VAL-D'OR - LW

182 | LEBEL, Xavier - QUÉBEC - RW

184 | LAMPRON, Olivier - SHERBROOKE - RW

189 | DESJARDINS, Vincent - BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND - C

194 | CARRIER, Shawn - HALIFAX - LW

204 | LECOMPTE, Nathan - CHICOUTIMI - C

210 | LAVIGNE, Maël - RIMOUSKI - C

GOALTENDERS

3 | BECKMAN, Lucas - BAIE-COMEAU - G

4 | MELOCHE, Samuel - ROUYN-NORANDA - G

7 | DENAULT, Louis-Antoine - QUÉBEC - G

8 | D'AIGLE, Gabriel - VICTORIAVILLE - G

20 | FELDBERGS, Linards - SHERBROOKE - G

32 | LANGEVIN, Mathis - RIMOUSKI - G

