Owen Conrad a Projected 3rd Round Pick in 2024 NHL Draft

January 14, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Islanders are thrilled to announce that defenseman Owen Conrad is projected to be selected in the 3rd round of the 2025 NHL Draft, set to take place in Los Angeles on June 27-28. According to the NHL Central Scouting midseason rankings.

In his second season with the Islanders, Conrad has shown impressive poise, contributing 3 goals and 8 assists for 11 points in 39 games. Known for his steady presence on the blueline, Owen has become a key player for the team and is adored by Islanders fans for his leadership and dependability.

Originally drafted late in the 1st round of the 2023 QMJHL Draft, Conrad has certainly lived up to the hype, becoming one of the most reliable players on the ice and earning recognition from NHL scouts. His potential to make an impact at the next level has become increasingly clear, and Islanders fans will be eagerly watching his journey toward the draft this summer.

In other draft news, Islanders forward Jaybez Seymour, a recent addition to the team, is also projected to go in the 5th round of this year's NHL Draft.

The big-bodied forward from Newfoundland has quickly found his stride in Charlottetown, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in his first 8 games with the Isles.

Seymour is rapidly becoming a fan favourite with his physical play and offensive potential, and Islanders fans are excited to see where his career will take him.

The future is certainly bright for these two rising stars, and Islanders fans can take pride in watching their development as they make their mark on the QMJHL and beyond.

Congratulations Owen & Jabez!

