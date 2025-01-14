QMJHL Mourns the Loss of Dominique Dubuc

Boucherville, QC - It is with deep sadness that the QMJHL has learned of the passing of Ms. Dominique Dubuc, a long-time collaborator and pillar of the Cégep à distance.

For over 15 years, Ms. Dubuc played a fundamental role in supporting our student-athletes, ensuring that they pursued their academic careers in the best possible conditions.

The importance of education has always been at the heart of the QMJHL's mission, and partnerships with institutions like the Cégep à distance are not simply collaborations, but bonds forged through hard work, dedication and constant support.

"The league's school partners, such as Ms. Dubuc, are invaluable allies who work tirelessly for the success of our student-athletes. She offered each player she accompanied exceptional support, imbued with kindness, empathy and professionalism. Her dedication to their academic success was second to none," says Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

"Beyond her professional role, Ms. Dubuc was a person of rare kindness, whose human impact remains engraved in our hearts. Her loss affects not only the educational community, but the entire QMJHL family. We have lost not only a dedicated collaborator, but also a dear friend, whose caring presence and commitment to the success of our players will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of working with her," confided School Program Director Valérie Monette, who worked closely with Ms. Dubuc.

The entire QMJHL extends its deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at Cégep à distance. We will keep her memory alive in our minds and continue to honour her legacy of dedication to education.

