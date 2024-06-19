Castro Fans Nine in 7-3 Loss to Mets

June 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Ricky Castro struck out nine over four scoreless innings Wednesday, but the Mussels' bullpen coughed up the lead in a 7-3 loss to the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park.

Castro fanned nine of the 14 men he faced, inducing 12 whiffs with four different pitch types. He earned a whiff on all four changeups that induced a swing. Four innings is a new affiliated career high for Castro, who was signed by the Twins from the Joliet Slammers on May 29.

Despite racking up 11 hits, Fort Myers (30-34) went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and are now 1-for-32 over their last four games.

Five different Mussels recorded multiple hits in the loss. Rixon Wingrove finished 2-for-3 with a walk and the only extra-base hit, a ground rule double in the sixth.

The Mighty Mussels took an early lead in the top of the third. After Nick Lucky reached on an infield single, he stole both second and third base before Walker Jenkins drove him in with ground out to shortstop.

As soon as Castro exited, St. Lucie (22-43) took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. AJ Ewing walked to start the inning before a Yohander Martinez throwing error put runners at first and second. After a fly out, Kevin Villavicencio bunted for a hit to load the bases against Danny Moreno (1-1). Willy Fanas then roped a single to center to put the Mets up 2-1. After a pitching change, Ronald Hernandez grounded out first to plate another run and cap the inning at 3-1 St. Lucie.

With two outs in the sixth, Villavicencio came through with a double to the left field wall to extend the lead to 5-1. St. Lucie added to their lead on a Jesus Baez solo homer in the seventh and a Fanas single in the eighth.

Fort Myers strung three straight hits together to score two runs in the ninth, but ultimately fell 7-3.

The Mussels will turn to RHP Tanner Hall (0-0, 2.63) in the first half finale at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, opposite RHP Jack Wenninger (2-3, 4.98) of the Mets. Coverage begins at 5:55 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.