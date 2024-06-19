Montero Seals the Deal with Walk-off Single

June 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - LF Willy Montero (2-for-3, 1RBI, 1BB) ripped a walk-off RBI single to send the Tampa Tarpons (24-41) home happy as they defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals (36-29) Wednesday night at GMS Field, 3-2.

RHP JT Brubaker (3.0IP, 2H, 2K) made his first Major League rehab appearance, tossing three shutout innings. He worked efficiently while pounding the strike zone, throwing 19 of his 22 pitches for strikes. Brubaker's slider was sharp, as it averaged two more inches of vertical break and one more inch of horizontal break than his yearly average in 2022.

RHP Scott Effross (1.0IP, 1K) also made his first rehab appearance, and struck out one batter while throwing a scoreless fourth inning. Effross' sinker velocity was on par with his 2022 average of 90 MPH, as it sat at 89.5 MPH during Wednesday's matchup.

The Tarpons jumped on top in the bottom of the first. DH Enmanuel Tejeda led off the frame with a walk before 2B George Lombard Jr. delivered the big blow, sending a two-run homer over the right field fence. It was Lombard Jr.'s first professional long ball, giving Tampa a two-run lead.

The Cardinals put runners on second and third, with one away in the third. Travis Honeymoon stepped up to the plate and lofted a high-fly ball to right field. RF Coby Morales made the catch and threw a laser home to nab Brayden Jobert and end the inning.

Lizandro Espinoza and Honeyman both singled to start the sixth frame. Samuel Hernandez laid down a SAC-bunt, advancing both runners. Miguel Villarroel pulled Palm Beach within one when he lined the third single of the inning to left field, bringing Espinoza home. After the single, Villarroel swiped second, and then Kade Kretzschmar tied the game with an RBI groundout.

Tampa's ninth inning started with singles from CF Jackson Castillo and 3B Hans Montero. W. Montero played hero, sending a first pitch, hanging curveball to left field. As Kretzschmar fielded the ball, third base coach Michel Hernández waved his arms, sending Castillo home just in front of the throw to complete the walk-off. Tampa's bench leaped onto the field and crowded W. Montero just behind second base to celebrate the victory.

The Tarpons will host the Cardinals tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. If you're hungry, make your way down to GMS Field for Taco 'Bout Thursday, where you can enjoy AYCE tacos.

