Jupiter Shut out by Clearwater 2-0 Wednesday Night

June 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (36-29) were shut out by the Clearwater Threshers (42-23) by a final score of 2-0 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the fifth time that the Hammerheads have been shut out this season. With the loss and the Palm Beach Cardinals losing to Tampa on Wednesday, Thursday's games will determine which team wins the FSL East Division in the first half.

The Threshers got on the board in the top of the first inning off of Hammerheads' starter Brandon White (L, 2-3). Dakota Kotowski would hit an RBI double scoring Jordan Viars to give Clearwater a 1-0 lead.

Later, in the top of the fourth inning, Diego Gonzalez drove in the Threshers' second run of the ballgame on an RBI double scoring Raylin Heredia to make it a 2-0 Clearwater lead.

White would finish his start with 3 1/3 innings pitched, two earned runs, three hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in his first start since June 8th at Lakeland when he tossed two scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, Clearwater starting pitcher Mavis Graves (W, 6-3) kept the Hammerheads' bats quiet and tossed six shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks while matching a season-high 10 strikeouts. The Hammerheads would finish with just three hits in the ballgame and four walks as Jupiter was shut out 2-0 by Clearwater on Wednesday night.

JT Mabry went 2-for-4 at the plate with two of the three Jupiter hits. Brock Vradenburg walked three times giving him a league-leading 50 walks on the season. Justin Storm, Juan Reynoso, and Holt Jones combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings out of the Jupiter bullpen with nine strikeouts.

The Hammerheads got some help from the Tampa Tarpons as Tampa defeated Palm Beach 3-2 in walk-off fashion to keep the first half division title hopes alive for Jupiter.

The Hammerheads and Threshers continue their series with game three on Thursday, June 20th, the first official day of summer, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Hammerheads need to win and the Palm Beach Cardinals have to lose in order for Jupiter to claim the first half division crown as the Cardinals hold the 5-4 season series tiebreaker.

Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2024

