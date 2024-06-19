Graves Fans Ten in Shutout Win

June 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - Pitching prevailed for the Clearwater Threshers (42-23), as Mavis Graves struck out ten in 6.0 innings in a 2-0 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads (36-29) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday night. The Threshers look to clinch the first half championship when they return for game three on Thursday.

Jordan Viars singled off Hammerheads starter Brandon White to lead off the game in the top of the first. He moved to second on a walk to Pierce Bennett and scored on a double by Dakota Kotowski that gave the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Raylin Heredia smacked a leadoff hit in the fourth and stole second and third base. Diego González drove him home with a double to right-centerfield that doubled the Threshers advantage to 2-0.

The score remained 2-0 until the game was paused by a short rain delay in the bottom of the ninth. After the rain, the Threshers got a double play and a strikeout for the final three outs, sealing a 2-0 win

Graves (6-3) struck out ten in 6.0 shutout innings with two walks and three hits allowed to earn the win. Jaydenn Estanista walked one and struck out two in 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames. Jonathan Petit struck out one and walked one to earn the save in a scoreless and hitless ninth.

González has two multi-hit games this season...Kotowski extended his hit streak to a season-best six-straight games...Graves tied his career highs in innings pitched (6.0) and strikeouts (10) Petit earned his first save as a Thresher...It was his first save since 2022 when he pitched in the FCL...Clearwater earned their fifth shutout win of the season....With a win on Thursday the Threshers could clinch a playoff spot...With their 42nd win the Threshers have equaled their win total from last year's first-half championship team...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday, June 20...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.