Watts-Brown Ks Nine; Jays Take One-Run Win

June 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Juaron Watts-Brown tied a season high by striking out nine Daytona batters, helping the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory early Wednesday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

The early story of the day centered around Joey Votto, who was assigned to Dunedin as part of his rehab assignment from AAA-Buffalo. Votto started the game at first base and batted second. The 17-year big leaguer walked in the first inning, and then popped out to shortstop in his second plate appearance in the third.

The Tortugas struck first in the top of the third, tallying two runs. First, Daytona employed small ball, as Johnny Ascanio laid down a successful sacrifice bunt to bring Yassel Pino in from third. Then, with two outs, Ricardo Cabrera sent a check swing flare past Votto at first to drive in Diego Omana and grow the lead to 2-0.

Dunedin backed up Watts-Brown with a fifth inning rally. The Jays racked up three straight singles to open the frame, including an RBI single from Adrian Meza that made it 2-1.

With one out, Cristian Feliz (batting for Votto) sent a bouncer to first base. Pino made a diving stop to take a hit away, but his throw to second was dropped, allowing Meza to reach safely, loading the bases. That set up a pop-up single from Manuel Beltre that dropped in between three Daytona defenders down the right field line, scoring Robertis to tie the game.

Edward Duran delivered the lead for the Jays with a sacrifice fly to right field that made it 3-2.

After the third, Watts-Brown faced the minimum, and tied his season-high by striking out Cabrera looking in the sixth.

Irv Carter took over in the seventh inning, and worked two scoreless frames.

Kai Peterson was called upon for the save and worked around two walks by striking out two to slam the door on a one-run victory - the team's 11th such win this season.

The win ensures the Blue Jays will finish no worse than .500 in the first half of the season, and clinches the team's best first-half record since the D-Jays went 41-24 in 2019.

The series, now tied at one game a piece, continues tomorrow evening at 6:30. Fans can purchase tickets online now at DuneidnBlueJays.com.

