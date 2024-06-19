Plaz Homers as Bradenton Drops Camp Day Contest

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders fell to the Lakeland Flying Tigers 10-2 on Camp Day on Wednesday morning at LECOM Park. Lakeland and Bradenton wrap up the first half of the season on Thursday night with Lakeland tied for first in the Florida State League West Division as of Wednesday afternoon.

Axiel Plaz crushed a two-run home run against Cleiverth Perez in the second inning to push the Marauders in front 2-0. Plaz hit his sixth home run of the season in just his 23rd game played in since being promoted from the FCL Pirates last month.

After Jake Miller (4-1) retired all nine he faced from the third through fifth inning, Lakeland scoring 10 unanswered runs to end the contest beginning in the sixth.

Carlson Reed (4-3) issued a leadoff walk to Patrick Lee. Lee stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Flying Tigers their first lead at 3-2. Reed walked three and struck out four in 5.1 innings.

Lakeland added another in the seventh on an RBI single by Eduardo Valencia before sending 10 men to the plate in the eighth and scoring four runs on a pair of run-scoring hits from Jose De La Cruz and Kevin McGonigle to push the Lakeland lead to 8-2.

Max Clark and De La Cruz each tallied a pair of RBI singles in the ninth to finalize the scoreline at 10-2. Duque Hebbert retired the Marauders in order in the ninth to close the contest.

Esmerlyn Valdez and Keiner Delgado each recorded two hits to lead the offense while Javier Rivas' career-long 13-game on-base streak came to an end.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers continue their six-game series on Thursday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Hung-Leng Chang (2-4, 4.36) to the hill while Lakeland turns to LHP Joe Adametz (3-0, 1.99).

