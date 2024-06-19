Gomez Shines on the Mound, Mets Defeat Mussels 7-3

June 19, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets beat the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for the second straight game with a 7-3 victory at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Mets starter Franklin Gomez stifled the Mussels offense over 6.0 innings to claim the win. Gomez scattered eight hits, allowed one run on a ground out and struck out four.

The Mets offense was held off the board over the first four innings by Mussels starter Ricky Castro, who struck out nine. But the offense went to work against reliver Danny Moreno in the fifth. Willy Fanas laced a two-run single with the bases loaded to put the Mets up 2-1. Ronald Hernandez added run-scoring single in the frame for a 3-1 lead.

Kevin Villavicencio belted a clutch two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning to open up a 5-1 advantage. Villavicencio blasted a triple in the eighth and scored on another Fanas single to increase the lead to 7-1.

The Mussels scored a couple runs in the ninth but Nick Bautista got a fly out to center field to leave the tying run on deck.

The Mets pounded out 10 hits. Villavicencio went 3 for 4 for the ninth spot with a single, double, triple, two RBI and two runs.

Fanas was 2 for 5 from the leadoff spot with three RBI.

Jesus Baez pummeled his 10th home run of the season. He has homered in consecutive games.

The Mussels recorded a hit in each of the six innings Gomez pitched. Gomez was able to escape nearly every inning unscathed. In the second inning he induced a double play and got a fly out on consecutive pitches.

In the fourth inning with runners on first and second and no outs, Gomez struck out two in a row and got a fly out to strand two. In the sixth inning he struck out back-to-back hitters to end the inning and his day.

The Mussels went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

The Mets (22-43) and Mighty Mussels (30-34) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It is the final game of the first half.

