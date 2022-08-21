Cards Stun Travs with Late Rally

Springfield, MO - Springfield rallied from five runs down to stun the Arkansas Travelers, 6-5 on Sunday afternoon. The loss caused the Travs to drop the series to the Cardinals by a four games to two count. Arkansas built the five run lead with a tally off Jack Flaherty in the third inning and then four runs against Domingo Robles in the sixth and seventh innings. The Cardinals did the majority of the comeback in the eighth scoring five times off the relief duo of Travis Kuhn and Isaiah Campbell, who was tagged with the loss. Stephen Kolek pitched seven innings in a no decision giving up just one run on four hits.

Moments That Mattered

* Riley Unroe blasted a two-run homerun as part of three-run seventh inning putting the Travs up by five.

* With the lead down to two in the eighth, Campbell saw Brady Whalen clear the bases for Springfield with a triple putting the Cards on top.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Riley Unroe: 2-5, run, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

* 1B Jake Scheiner: 1-2, 2 BB, run, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas won the season series from Springfield, 14 games to 10.

* The five run lead matches the largest blown lead in a loss this season.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs host the Tulsa Drillers Tuesday night to start a six game series. Right-hander Taylor Dollard (12-2, 1.93) makes the start. First pitch is set for 6:35 and it is Mug Club Night. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

