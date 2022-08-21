Surge Defeat Tulsa and Take Series

Wichita, KS - Jair Camargo and Aaron Sabato each hit home runs to lead the Wichita Wind Surge to a 7-4 win on Sunday over the Tulsa Drillers. The win capped a tremendous homestand as the Surge won ten of the twelve games.

The Surge scored a pair of runs in the second and third to grab the early lead. Tulsa's Brandon Lewis drilled a solo home run in the fourth inning. Wind Surge starter Aaron Rozek pitched four innings in his debut and allowed one run.

Osiris German entered the game from the Wind Surge bullpen and pitched a scoreless inning to earn the win.

Austin Martin had a pair of hits and scored two runs and stole two bases. The Wind Surge baserunners stole a season-high six bases.

Tulsa starter Alec Gamboa allowed four runs and suffered the loss. The Drillers walked eight batters in the game and 48 times in the six-game series.

The Wind Surge lead in first place is six and a half games. The Wind Surge have won 14 of their last sixteen games.

Notes: Wichita tallied their 12th series victory of the season. The Wind Surge improved to a league-best 39-24 at home.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge hit the road for a twelve-game road trip starting Tuesday night. The Wind Surge will make its first visit to Frisco, Texas to take on the Frisco RoughRiders at 7 pm. The game will be carried on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com

