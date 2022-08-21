Drillers Drop Sunday Finale in Wichita

WICHITA, KS - Stolen bases continue to be an issue for the Tulsa Drillers, as the Wichita Wind Surge was able to go a perfect six for six in steal attempts in route to a 7-4 victory Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium. The Drillers have now lost three straight games and finished the six-game series 1-5 against the Wind Surge with just one win.

Brandon Lewis and Carson Taylor each had solo home runs in the game, but the Drillers failed to score with runners on base, as they finished the game with 13 hits while leaving 11 runners stranded on base.

Alec Gamboa made his 25th appearance and sixth start for the Drillers. He was charged with the loss and was relieved after facing 15 batters and throwing 70 pitches in 2.1 innings.

The Wind Surge got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to left field. They would add an RBI single with two outs to extend their lead to 2-0, heading into the third inning.

Wichita added a pair of runs in that third to double their lead to 4-0.

Lewis homered to left field to get the Drillers in the score column in the top of the fourth inning making the score 4-1.

The Wind Surge extended their lead to 6-1, with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly and a second run that scored on a throwing error by Lewis.

The Drillers gained momentum by cutting the Wind Surge lead in the top of the seventh inning with a pair of runs on four hits. The first run came off an RBI single from Leonel Valera, and the second run came off an RBI single from Justin Yurchak.

Carson Taylor added a home run in the top of the eighth inning to cut the lead to two runs, but the Wind Surge responded with a home run of its own in the bottom of the inning to secure the 7-4 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Andy Pages went 3-5 from the plate and was the only player with three hits.

*Valera finished 2-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

*Taylor went 2-3 and added his fourth home run and a walk.

*Lewis' 17th home run of the season in the fourth inning was his third homer

and 6th RBI of the series.

*Gamboa picked up his second loss of the season, making his record 9-2.

*Nick Robertson made a team-high 41st appearance from the bullpen in the sixth inning.

*Tulsa used five pitchers from the bullpen and only managed to collect a combined four strikeouts.

*With the two home runs today, the total reached 171 for the Drillers this season, 14 away from tying their franchise record of 185 that was set in 2018.

*After today's contest, there are only 24 games left for the Drillers in the regular season before the postseason starts. The Drillers sit 10 games behind

Wichita in the Texas League North second-half standings.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will begin the second leg of their two-week road trip on Tuesday, August 23, as they travel to North Little Rock to take on the Arkansas Travelers. Starting time for game one of the six-game series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the pitching matchup has not yet been determined.

