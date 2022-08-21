Cards Come Back in the 8th, Take Game and Series over Travs

August 21, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Travelers proved to be a tough feat against the Cardinals Friday night, as Arkansas (20-23, 56-56) swung their way back into the win column over Springfield (22-21, 53-58) 15-1.

Decisions:

W: RHP Michael Brettell (5-1)

L: RHP Isaiah Campbell (0-3)

S: RHP Dalton Roach (4)

Notables:

-RHP Jack Flaherty went 4.0 IP / 4 H / 1 R / 1 BB / 7 Ks on his second start for his MLB Rehab Assignment

-1B Brady Whalen went 2-for-4 with a double and the game-winning 3-RBI triple

-RF Matt Koperniak knocked his 12th double of the season, now on a 13-game hit streak

On Deck:

-Tuesday, August 21, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Edgar Escobar (7-9, 6.82) @ NWA TBA

-Broadcast on ESPN The JOCK 96.9FM, 99.9FM,1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.