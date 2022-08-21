Cards Come Back in the 8th, Take Game and Series over Travs
August 21, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Travelers proved to be a tough feat against the Cardinals Friday night, as Arkansas (20-23, 56-56) swung their way back into the win column over Springfield (22-21, 53-58) 15-1.
Decisions:
W: RHP Michael Brettell (5-1)
L: RHP Isaiah Campbell (0-3)
S: RHP Dalton Roach (4)
Notables:
-RHP Jack Flaherty went 4.0 IP / 4 H / 1 R / 1 BB / 7 Ks on his second start for his MLB Rehab Assignment
-1B Brady Whalen went 2-for-4 with a double and the game-winning 3-RBI triple
-RF Matt Koperniak knocked his 12th double of the season, now on a 13-game hit streak
On Deck:
-Tuesday, August 21, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Edgar Escobar (7-9, 6.82) @ NWA TBA
-Broadcast on ESPN The JOCK 96.9FM, 99.9FM,1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
