Acosta Doubles Twice as Missions Drop Series Final in Springdale

SAN ANTONIO - It was a rematch of game one with Ben Krauth starting for the Missions and Jonathan Bowlan for the Naturals. For the third consecutive game, the Mission struggled against Northwest Arkansas. After taking a 3-0 lead, the Missions were held scoreless for the remainder of the game and gave up nine runs on Sunday. The two clubs split the series three games apiece. Sunday's final score was 9-3.

The Missions nearly took the lead in the top half of the first inning. Domingo Leyba was hit by a pitch to start the game. Tirso Ornelas grounded into a double play following the Leyba at-bat. Juan Fernandez kept the inning alive with a double to left field. Yorman Rodriguez hit a single to left field. On the play, Fernandez was thrown out at home by left fielder Tyler Gentry.

San Antonio took the lead in the following inning with three runs on four hits. With one out in the inning, Kelvin Melean hit a solo home run to right field. Connor Kaiser and Ripken Reyes hit back-to-back singles. Matthew Acosta drove in both runners with a double to left field. The Missions took a 3-0 lead.

The Naturals plated their first two runs of the game in the bottom of the second inning. Robbie Glendinning began the inning with a base hit. Luca Tresh hit a line drive home run to left field. His first long ball of the season made it a 3-2 ballgame.

Northwest Arkansas gained the lead in the following inning after plating five runs on four hits. Diego Hernandez reached base on a bunt single. Tyler Gentry, on the first pitch of the at-bat, hit a two-run home run. After recording the first out, Tresh drew a walk and John Rave singled. Jake Means drove in both runners with a double to left field. Krauth was pulled after issuing a walk to Brhet Bewley. With Felix Minjarez in the game, a walk to Angelo Castellano and a wild pitch allowed Means to score. The Naturals took a 7-3 lead.

Northwest Arkansas improved their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with two runs on two hits. Means began the inning with a base hit before stealing second base. After retiring the next two hitters, Tucker Bradley hit a two-run home run to right field. His ninth homer of the season made it a 9-3 ballgame.

San Antonio had a chance to cut into the deficit in the top of the sixth inning. With one out in the inning, Kaiser hit a double and Reyes hit a single. Acosta popped out in foul territory and Ethan Skender grounded out to end the inning.

Emilio Marquez recorded the win for the Naturals after tossing three scoreless innings in relief of Bowlan. Nathan Webb added two shutout innings in the eighth and ninth. For the Missions, Edwuin Bencomo tossed two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Kevin Kopps pitched a scoreless eighth inning for San Antonio.

Post-Game Notes

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 21-24 (2nd half), 59-53 (overall) on the season

* Noel Vela (#12 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#20 Padres prospect): 0-4, BB, K

* Kevin Kopps (#25 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, H, K

* Moises Lugo (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will have the day-off on Monday before returning to Wolff Stadium for the beginning of a two-week homestand. The Missions will take on the Midland RockHounds for a six-game series on Tuesday, August 23rd. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Playoff tickets for September 22nd are available now. Single game tickets can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

