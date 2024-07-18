Capitols Announce Schedule for 2024 Fall Classic

The Capitols have had their schedule announced for the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. The two games, which will take place at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa., complete the 2024-25 regular season 62-game slate for Madison.

To kick off the season, the Capitols will face off against the Omaha Lancers on September 19th at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Last season the teams split their two meetings with the Capitols collecting three of an available four points. This will be the second time playing against Omaha in the Fall Classic with the first being a loss in 2019 by a score of 4-1.

The following day, Madison will battle against the Lincoln Stars on September 20th at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. CT). The Capitols traveled to Lincoln in the third weekend of the season for a two-game series, which was also a three point split for the Capitols. Lincoln and Madison have never met in the Fall Classic.

Madison enters the 2024 edition of the Fall Classic after collecting two wins in the event last season. The two wins in 2023 were the first two wins at the event as the Caps enter this year's annual gathering of USHL teams with an all-time record of 2-7-1-0.

The league's full release can be found on their website ushl.com.

