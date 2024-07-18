2024 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced

July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are thrilled to announce their schedule for the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. The RoughRiders will travel to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, PA, to compete against top teams. Their first game is against the Omaha Lancers on Friday, September 20th, at 4:00 PM CST. The RoughRiders will then face the Lincoln Stars on Saturday, September 21st, at 2:00 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.