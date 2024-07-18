2024 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced
July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are thrilled to announce their schedule for the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic. The RoughRiders will travel to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, PA, to compete against top teams. Their first game is against the Omaha Lancers on Friday, September 20th, at 4:00 PM CST. The RoughRiders will then face the Lincoln Stars on Saturday, September 21st, at 2:00 PM CST.
Check out the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2024
- Capitols Announce Schedule for 2024 Fall Classic - Madison Capitols
- 2024 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Musketeers Open 2024-25 Season with Pair of Games in Pittsburgh - Sioux City Musketeers
- USHL Reveals Fall Classic Itinerary - Waterloo Black Hawks
- 2024 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced - USHL
- Lumberjacks Well Represented at 2024 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Muskegon Lumberjacks 2024 NHL Draft Preview - Muskegon Lumberjacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Stories
- 2024 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced
- Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Announce the Hiring of Goalie Coach Brooks DiMarino
- Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Announce Promotion of Mike Lysyj to Associate Head Coach
- Patrick Oberlin Named Head Equipment Manager of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Garrett Allen Named Director of Player Personnel of the Cedar Rapids Roughriders