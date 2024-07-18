Brian Gibbons Joins the Gamblers Coaching Staff

July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Gibbons spent the last 4 seasons at Bethel University. During his time with the Royals, team's winning percentage skyrocketed from 47% to 70% which marked the highest in program history. Before Bethel, Gibbons spent one year as an assistant coach at Iowa State University.

As a player, Gibbons spent five years playing professionally in Germany. He finished his career with the Hannover Scorpions. Collegiately, he played at Utica College and Utah State University. Gibbons was a teammate of previous Head Coach/General Manager Mike Leone at Utica. The Temple Hills, Maryland native played his prep school hockey at Vermont Academy.

"We are thrilled to add Brian to our organization," said Gamblers Head Coach/General Manager Pat McCadden. "He is a tireless worker who will be a great resource for our players. His reputation as a relentless recruiter along with his proven track record of winning at Bethel made it an easy decision to bring him on board. He will be a great addition to our staff."

The Gamblers home opener is Friday, October 4. For season tickets and flex plans contact Cole Milberger at cole.milberger@gamblershockey.com or 920-405-1153.

