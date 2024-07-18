Muskegon Lumberjacks 2024 NHL Draft Preview

July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - There is no league on planet Earth that produces more NHL draft picks than the United States Hockey League, and the Muskegon Lumberjacks can lead the USHL in draft picks by a single team at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Below we will break down some of the players that Muskegon Fans can expect to see come across their screen on draft day, and some others that have garnered some extra attention as the draft quickly approaches. First let's look at the players who spent last season in Muskegon.

Players on the 2023-2024 Roster

Sacha Boisvert - 2022-2024

Not just one of the highest ranked players in the USHL, Boisvert is one of the highest ranked players in the entire draft finishing the season as the #16th ranked North American Skater according to NHL Central Scouting. Originally a tender signing by the Jacks in 2021, Boisvert was a two-year member at Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI.

In his first season as a Lumberjack, Boisvert recorded 45 points in 57 games played and was named to the USHL All-Rookie second team. A strong season for a first-year player, Boisvert followed it up with an even more impressive campaign this past season. With over a point per game production Boisvert recorded 68 in 61 games. The only game he missed during the season came in January when we took part in the 2024 Chipotle All-American Game.

Boisvert is committed to play college hockey in the NCHC at North Dakota alongside fellow Jack Cody Croal.

Matvei Gridin - 2022-2024

Another two-year player for the Lumberjacks, Gridin has had a much different path than Boisvert to the NHL Draft. While Sacha has been highly touted from a young age Gridin has been a surprise jump in the eyes of many draft experts this season.

A 15th round Phase II draft pick of the Lumberjacks in 2022, Gridin dealt with low ice time in the beginning of the season last year, and an injury late in the season holding him to just 21 points in 40 games played.

The growth in his ice time and trust from coaches allowed the Kurgan, Russia native to excel in his second season. Game one of the 2023-2024 featured a 4-point performance from Gridin including a hat trick setting the tone for a league leading 83 point season.

His 83 points is the second highest single season total since Rem Pitlick set the Jacks record with 89 in 2015-2016. Gridin played in 60 of 62 games during the regular season missing only for the All-American Game, and a one game suspension earned during a physical battle against the Youngstown Phantoms.

Gridin is committed to play college hockey at the University of Michigan.

Xavier Veilleux - 2023-2024

Only three Lumberjacks played in all 62 games during the regular season and that includes Veilleux, the lone defenseman on the short list. After appearing in a handful of games in 2022-2023 as an affiliate Veilleux played his first full season in the USHL, and watched as his role became bigger and bigger over the course of the year.

His 32 points and +21 rating from the blue line earned him a spot on the USHL All-Rookie First Team. Expected to return to Muskegon for the 2024-2025 season, Veilleux is committed to play college hockey at Harvard.

Bauer Berry - 2023-2024

A Tall, big bodied defenseman that skates well and comes from a hockey family. That's Bauer Berry, a 2006 birth year from Grand Forks, North Dakota who patrolled the blue line in Muskegon this past season. 14 points in 59 games were accompanied by 83 penalty minutes and a +12 rating.

Berry is the son of North Dakota Men's Hockey Head Coach Brad Berry but announced his commitment to play college hockey at St. Thomas, one of the newer NCAA Division I Hockey programs. The Tommies are set to join the NCHC in 2026 after moving into a brand-new facility in 2025.

Bauer is expected to return to Muskegon for the 2024-2025 season.

Joe Connor - 2023-2024

If you ask Parker Burgess, the Head Coach of the Muskegon Lumberjacks he would tell you that Connor facilitated much of the Jacks' offense this season. A dual threat on the offensive end of the ice Connor has elite vision leading to scoring chances for himself as well as his teammates. His elite playmaking helped record 60 points in 50 games this season. Connor was also a participant at the All-American Game in February as well as a member of the Silver Medal Team USA at the World Junior-A Challenge with 10 points in 6 games.

A 2005 birth year, Connor was not drafted in his initial draft eligible year last summer but is ranked the #118th North American Skater heading into this week's draft in Vegas. After his first full season in Muskegon and the USHL Connor will return home to New England where he is committed to play college hockey at Northeastern University.

Jack Galanek - 2023-2024

There is a reason teams in the NHL don't just look for the guys with the most amount of points in their league. It's because there needs to be someone that is strong at both ends of the ice and can dictate the game even off the scoresheet. A very important role that was filled this year for the Lumberjacks by Jack Galanek. A native of Hopkinton, MA Galanek will play college hockey in his home state at UMass Amherst, but before that he continues to be a valued member of the Muskegon forward core. A guy that gets the job done he earns comparisons to fellow Shattuck St. Mary's alum and 3x Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Toews.

Ryan Koering - 2023-2024

During the 2022-2023 season the Jacks made some trades to build for the future, and one of the assets they got back was Ryan Koering, a defenseman out of Eden Prairie, MN. Alongside Veilleux the two were a top unit in the USHL last season leading to a +31 rating. The best by any player in the USHL not on the Fargo Force.

Koering is quietly successful. Not a ton of goals and assists, but the success is there off the scoresheet. Like Connor, Koering was a prospect in last year's draft and may have just needed a year in the USHL to show scouts he is legit.

Koering is committed to play college hockey at Colorado College in the NCHC. His Younger brother Nick was a 2023 draft pick of the Lumberjacks and an affiliate player for the organization.

Justin Solovey - 2022-2024

The 2004 birth year is entering his final season of NHL Draft eligibility and heading to Harvard in the fall to play college hockey. His last year of USHL action left a good impression on NHL scouts as one of the more well-rounded players last season.

In his rookie season during 2022-2023 Solovey thrived in a bottom six role and played a gritty style of hockey resulting in 133 penalty minutes in 52 games. Moving up the line chart to the top unit Solovey didn't lose his grittiness but added a scoring touch with 47 points in 55 games. His much more muted 92 penalty minutes tells the story of a skill guy that can still mix it up in the dirty areas.

Ethan Whitcomb - 2021-2024

Another 2004 birth year for the Jacks, Whitcomb was the longest tenured player in Muskegon at the end of the past two seasons. His three seasons in the Black and Gold has led him to the top of the organization's leaderboard with the second most points as a Lumberjack with 128.

Whitcomb was joined by Boisvert and Solovey on the first line for much of the season and provided a steady presence on the left side of the ice. Including playoffs Whitcomb has appeared in 174 games, but his most memorable might be one of his last with the triple overtime winning goal in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final against Green Bay this past April.

Whitcomb is committed to play college hockey at UConn where he will report this fall.

Jake Toll - 2023-2024

Throughout the season, the Jacks added some new faces in their push for the Clark Cup. One of those faces, Toll was a strong addition to the defense core, and could be a flyer in the NHL Draft. Traded from Sioux Falls in February, Toll recorded 7 points in 22 games as a Lumberjack to end the regular season and added another 3 in the post season.

At 6'3 and a smooth skater, Toll has the tools to be successful at the next level. While he is expected to return in 2023-2024, he is committed to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Affiliate Players During 2023-2024 Season

A player doesn't become a Lumberjack when the play in their first game with the logo on their chest. When a player is selected in the USHL draft they become a part of the Lumberjack family, and a part of the future of Muskegon hockey. The following players spent last season on the Lumberjacks' affiliate list and are expected to make their USHL debuts in the near future.

Stephen Peck

The lone affiliate player on this list to have already made his USHL debut with the Lumberjacks, Peck played in one game this past year in Muskegon earning his first career USHL win.

Drafted by the Jacks in 2023 Peck spent this past season in the NAHL with the Bismark Bobcats where he was one of the best goalies in the Nation at the Tier II level.

The future Michigan Wolverine went 22-7-1 with 5 shutouts for the Bobcats. His 2.25 goals against average was top 10 in the league along with a .917 save percentage.

Matthew Van Blaricom

A late round draft pick of the Jacks in the 2023 Phase II draft, Van Blaricom returned to the SJHL and Humboldt Broncos for another season in 2023-2024. The 2006 birth year was one of only two players in the top 10 of point scorers to not be an age out.

With 68 points in 47 games including 27 goals Van Blaricom is poised for a strong transition to Tier I Junior Hockey and the USHL. The Southey, SK, CAN native is committed to play college hockey at Michigan Tech.

Chase Stefanek

Also on the Western side of Canada was Chase Stefanek. A native of Yorba Linda, CA Stefanek was traded to the Lumberjacks by Sioux City during the 2022-2023 season after being selected by the Musketeers in the Phase I draft the previous off season.

Coming out of Mount St. Charles Academy where he played with Boisvert, Stefanek went to the BCHL to play for the Trail Smoke Eaters. Stefanek picked up 35 points in 53 games and appeared in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup as a part of the USA Under-18 Team. Following junior hockey Stefanek is committed to play college hockey at Harvard.

Jimmy Dodig

It was apparent during Main Camp this offseason that the Lumberjacks found what they were looking for in Jimmy Dodig. A tall, physical defenseman that doesn't sacrifice puck handling and skating ability. Coming out of Minnesota High School Hockey, Dodig has spent the past couple of seasons at Cretin-Derham Hall as a steady presence on their blue line.

His size is attractive to scouts at every level whether that be the NHL, College, or the USHL, and his ability to play on the offensive side of the game too makes him a quality draft option for all 32 NHL teams. Dodig is committed to play college hockey at Merrimack following his Junior Hockey career.

The NHL Draft will take place over two days at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV. Round 1 is scheduled for 7 pm ET and can be found by watching ESPN (U.S.) and Sportsnet (Canada). Round 2 begins at 11:30 am ET and can be found on NHL Network (U.S.) and Sportsnet (Canada).

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.