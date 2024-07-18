Lumberjacks Well Represented at 2024 NHL Draft

July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - It was a strong performance for the USHL at the 2024 NHL Draft with 49 total picks from the 16-team league. Among the top of the USHL was the Lumberjacks with 5 current players selected.

Sacha Boisvert, R1 #18 - Chicago

The Blackhawks made three selections on Friday night including a pair of players from the USHL. Boisvert was the middle selection of the three when Kyle Davidson, the General Manager in Chicago, called his name from the podium. While Davidson might have fumbled on the name the fact stood that Boisvert was a Blackhawk. Following the pick Davidson had this to say about Boisvert.

"He's had two productive seasons in Muskegon. He put up good numbers in the USHL, and the physical package. There's so much room for him to fill out and growth. He plays with a real edge, and real physicality."

"It's a great path for players." Said Davidson on the USHL. He followed with "It's a great league that's gotten far better over the past couple of years. I think it's a great opportunity for young players to develop."

With his selection, Boisvert became the first Lumberjack to play the previous season in Muskegon and get drafted in the first round. Boisvert didn't have to wait long to have company in that category.

Matvei Gridin, R1 #28 - Calgary

Maybe the biggest riser in the NHL Draft Rankings, Gridin snuck into the first round when the Calgary Flames added him to their organization with the 28th overall pick. Similar to Boisvert, Gridin was the second pick of the first round for his team, but the reception was great for the Kurgan, RUS. native. After leading the USHL in points with 83 in 60 games Gridin now turns his sights to growing his game further in preparation for the NHL and Calgary.

Boisvert and Gridin made history during the season when they were named to the 2024 Chipotle All-American Game in February. Boisvert out of Quebec and Gridin, Russia were the first international born skaters to take part in the event.

Xavier Veilleux, R6 #179 - NY Islanders

Ten years from now when the experts look back and do a redraft of 2024 there won't be a player that rises more than Veilleux. One of the top defensemen in the USHL last season Veilleux was named to the USHL's All-Rookie First Team. The Islanders are getting a steady defenseman on the back end that isn't afraid to join the rush without forgetting about his duties behind the play.

In his post draft presser Veilleux mentioned his intention to return to Muskegon next season before heading to Harvard where he will play NCAA Division I Hockey.

Joe Connor, R7 #195 - Tampa Bay

Last summer at the 2023 NHL Draft Connor never heard his name called. All season the Amherst, NH native played with a chip on his shoulder to prove the 32 NHL clubs wrong for not selecting him.

Being named to the 2024 Chipotle All-American was part of an overall string season for Connor which culminated on Saturday with his name called by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Next season, Connor will make the jump to College Hockey with the Northeastern Huskies.

Bauer Berry, R7 #218 - Edmonton

The final selection of the draft for the Lumberjacks was defenseman Bauer Berry. The tall defenseman impressed all season long, but also showed growth in his game as the year progressed. Similar to Veilleux, Berry is expected to return to Muskegon for the 2024-2025 season.

Berry is committed to play NCAA Division I Hockey at the University of St. Thomas. A commitment he announced this offseason.

