2024 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced

The 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, featuring the best young hockey players in the United States, will return for the ninth consecutive season to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa., it was announced today by the United States Hockey League and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Scheduled for September 18-22, the Fall Classic is expected to draw more than 400 scouts from the National Hockey League and college and junior teams to the region.

All 16 USHL teams will play two regular season games apiece during the five-day event with a pair of marquee games kicking things off Wednesday night with Tri-City and Youngstown squaring off and Sioux City taking on Dubuque. In addition, there will be an elite invitational youth tournament held simultaneously at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and other local rinks.

2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic

Cranberry Township, Pa. | UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Wed., Sept. 18 FedEx Covestro

Tri-City @ Youngstown, 6:00 p.m. Sioux City @ Dubuque, 6:00 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 19 FedEx Covestro

Des Moines @ Green Bay, 2:00 p.m. Omaha @ Madison, 12:00 p.m.

Dubuque @ Tri-City, 5:00 p.m. Youngstown @ Sioux City, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 20 FedEx Covestro

Madison @ Lincoln, 2:00 p.m. Green Bay @ Fargo, 12:00 p.m.

Cedar Rapids @ Omaha, 5:00 p.m. Chicago @ Des Moines, 3:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21 FedEx Covestro

Fargo @ Muskegon, 2:00 p.m. Waterloo @ Chicago, 12:00 p.m.

Sioux Falls @ USA Hockey NTDP, 5:00 p.m. Lincoln @ Cedar Rapids, 3:00 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 22 FedEx Covestro

USA Hockey NTDP @ Waterloo, 2:00 p.m. Muskegon @ Sioux Falls, 1:00 p.m.

"We are thrilled to host the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for a ninth year," said Kara Radeke, Executive Director - Pittsburgh Penguins, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. " This event is a unique opportunity to showcase elite junior and youth hockey talent from across the country. We are proud to support the USHL and its member clubs to continue the development and growth of the game! We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank the USHL, NHL Central Scouting, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Parkhurst Dining and the 100+ volunteers for making an event of this magnitude possible."

"We're extremely excited to announce our schedule for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Fall Classic as we prepare for the start of the 2024-25 season," said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "We're fortunate to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL for the Fall Classic and appreciate their support. This premier event, which serves as a showcase for the most successful Junior Hockey League in North America, is a unique combination as in addition to our 16 games played in front of a large group of NHL and NCAA scouts, we also host tournaments for Tier I Youth Teams from around the country and Canada. It really is a tremendous exposure opportunity for these talented young players in front of our coaches and GMs."

Additional information for the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic will be available in the coming weeks.

