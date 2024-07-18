Musketeers Open 2024-25 Season with Pair of Games in Pittsburgh

July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that they will open the 2024-25 regular season with the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on September 18th and 19th in Pittsburgh.

Sioux City will open up the Fall Classic with a marquee game on Wednesday, September 18th at 6:00 pm when they take on last seasons Eastern Conference Champion, the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The Musketeers wrap up their Fall Classic experience the following day, Thursday, September 19th, when they face off with the Youngstown Phantoms at 3:00 pm.

All 16 USHL teams will play two regular season games apiece during the five-day event

"We're extremely excited to announce our schedule for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Fall Classic as we prepare for the start of the 2024-25 season," said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan. "We're fortunate to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL for the Fall Classic and appreciate their support. This premier event, which serves as a showcase for the most successful Junior Hockey League in North America, is a unique combination as in addition to our 16 games played in front of a large group of NHL and NCAA scouts, we also host tournaments for Tier I Youth Teams from around the country and Canada. It really is a tremendous exposure opportunity for these talented young players in front of our coaches and GMs."

The Musketeers 2024-25 home schedule opens on Saturday, September 28th when they take on the Sioux Falls Stampede. Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season can be purchased today by contacting the Musketeers office.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.