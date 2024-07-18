USHL Reveals Fall Classic Itinerary

July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks' first official game in 2024/25 will be against the Chicago Steel during the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Details about the annual event were revealed on Thursday. Each United States Hockey League club will play two games while visiting the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. After Waterloo collides with the Steel at 11 a.m. (Central) on Saturday, September 21st, the Hawks will meet USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18s the following afternoon at 1 p.m. (Central).

Games at the Fall Classic have counted toward the USHL regular season standings since 2018. Thursday's announcement brings Waterloo's schedule to a full 62 contests. Aside from the Fall Classic, the Black Hawks will also face Chicago on February 21st (home) and March 14th (away). Other tilts with the NTDP are slated for March 29th (home) and April 5th (away).

The Black Hawks return from the Fall Classic to host the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday, September 28th at 6:05 p.m. That contest will be the first of 30 at Young Arena in 2024/25. The coming season will be the 30th which the Hawks have played in the rink on Commercial Street. The facility opened midway through the winter of 1994/95. Season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444. Single-game tickets will become available in late summer.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.