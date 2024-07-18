USHL Reveals Fall Classic Itinerary
July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Waterloo Black Hawks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks' first official game in 2024/25 will be against the Chicago Steel during the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.
Details about the annual event were revealed on Thursday. Each United States Hockey League club will play two games while visiting the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. After Waterloo collides with the Steel at 11 a.m. (Central) on Saturday, September 21st, the Hawks will meet USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18s the following afternoon at 1 p.m. (Central).
Games at the Fall Classic have counted toward the USHL regular season standings since 2018. Thursday's announcement brings Waterloo's schedule to a full 62 contests. Aside from the Fall Classic, the Black Hawks will also face Chicago on February 21st (home) and March 14th (away). Other tilts with the NTDP are slated for March 29th (home) and April 5th (away).
The Black Hawks return from the Fall Classic to host the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday, September 28th at 6:05 p.m. That contest will be the first of 30 at Young Arena in 2024/25. The coming season will be the 30th which the Hawks have played in the rink on Commercial Street. The facility opened midway through the winter of 1994/95. Season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444. Single-game tickets will become available in late summer.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2024
- Capitols Announce Schedule for 2024 Fall Classic - Madison Capitols
- 2024 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Musketeers Open 2024-25 Season with Pair of Games in Pittsburgh - Sioux City Musketeers
- USHL Reveals Fall Classic Itinerary - Waterloo Black Hawks
- 2024 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Schedule Announced - USHL
- Lumberjacks Well Represented at 2024 NHL Draft - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Muskegon Lumberjacks 2024 NHL Draft Preview - Muskegon Lumberjacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Waterloo Black Hawks Stories
- USHL Reveals Fall Classic Itinerary
- Hinostroza Headed for Nashville
- Back to the Future for MacDonald
- Utah Is Matikka's Next Stop
- Smith Signs with Chicago