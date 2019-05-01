Canes Reassign Bishop and Bean to Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Clark Bishop and defenseman Jake Bean to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bishop, 23, made his NHL playoff debut in Game 1 against the Islanders on April 26. He recorded three points (1g, 2a) in 20 NHL games with Carolina and six points (3g, 3a) in 38 AHL games with Charlotte during the regular season. The 6'1", 199-pound forward has also appeared in three AHL playoff games with the Checkers this year. He has skated in 148 career AHL regular season games, posting 40 points (12g, 28a). The St. John's, N.L., native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Bean, 20, has skated in four AHL playoff games with Charlotte in 2019, tallying two assists. The 6'1", 181-pound defenseman was named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie team after registering 44 points (13g, 31a) in 70 AHL games with the Checkers during the regular season. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 27 at Montreal and played two games with the Hurricanes in 2018-19. The Calgary, Alta., native was drafted by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

