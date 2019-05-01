TSN to Air Second-Round Calder Cup Playoff Action Beginning Tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that TSN has added to its broadcast schedule action from the North Division Finals of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, which will be televised live on Canada's Sports Leader beginning tonight.

Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 of the second-round series between the Toronto Marlies and the Cleveland Monsters will be produced by Leafs Nation Network and will air live on TSN:

Calder Cup Playoffs on TSN

Game 1 - Wed., May 1 - Cleveland at Toronto, 7 pm ET on TSN2

Game 2 - Fri., May 3 - Cleveland at Toronto, 7 pm ET on TSN2

Game 5 - Sat., May 11 - Cleveland at Toronto, 4 pm ET on TSN (if necessary)

Game 7 - Wed., May 15 - Cleveland at Toronto, 7 pm ET on TSN (if necessary)

Todd Crocker, Bob McGill and Paul Hendrick will have the call of the games, which feature the top development affiliates of the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.

