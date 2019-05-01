Monsters Drop Game 1 to Marlies by 5-2 Final Score

May 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





TORONTO - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies in Game 1 of the team's best-of-seven North Division Final series on Wednesday at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum by a final score of 2-1. With the loss, the Monsters trail the Marlies 1-0 with Game 2 of the series looming at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in Toronto.

The Monsters struck first with a Tommy Cross power-play goal at 12:39 of the opening frame thanks to assists from Mark Letestu and Alex Broadhurst.

Toronto's Pierre Engvall tied the game at 2:15 of the second period, but Letestu notched a tally at 5:37 off helpers from Milano and Cross to make it 2-1 Monsters. The Marlies recorded three consecutive power-play goals to finish off the period with Chris Mueller scoring at 11:59 followed by a Dmytro Timashov marker at 14:13 and a Trevor Moore strike at 15:42 to claim a 4-2 Marlies edge through 40 minutes of play.

Moore's second goal of the game, an empty-net, extra-man score at 19:44 of the third, secured a 5-2 Toronto win in Game 1.

Monsters goaltender Brad Thiessen fell to 3-2 in the postseason despite stopping 21 shots on Wednesday while Marlies backstop Kasimir Kaskisuo improved to 4-0 in the playoffs following a 14-save performance.

Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 2 of the team's North Division Finals series vs. the Marlies in Toronto on Friday with full coverage underway at 7:00 p.m. EST on FOX Sports Ohio, Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.