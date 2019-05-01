Save up to 60 Percent at Garage Sale & Select-A-Seat

May 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced they are hosting their annual offseason Garage Sale and Select-A-Seat event on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. - noon. The event will be held on the arena floor at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Season ticket holders will have early access to the Garage Sale from 9 - 10 a.m. before all fans are allowed entrance to the BMO Harris Bank Center, beginning at 10 a.m.

Fans can get their hands on many unique IceHogs items at this year's Garage Sale, including practice and game-worn jerseys, hockey sticks and other player-used equipment. Many merchandise items are priced below $10 for the event and select merch from the IceHogs' 2018-19 season will have savings of up to 60 percent.

Items for the Garage Sale are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Certain items not sold in-person during the Garage Sale may also be available for purchase online through the IceHogs eBay store following the Garage Sale.

In addition to the Garage Sale, Saturday will also feature this year's Select-A-Seat event inside the arena. Fans may enter the BMO Harris Bank Center through the entrance on Elm St. to then have the opportunity to test out newly-available seats for season-ticket packages for the upcoming IceHogs season, including full-season and 20-game ticket plans. This event is also the first chance for fans to purchase eight and 12-game ticket plans for the 2019-20 season.

Ticket plans begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack, or just $323 for full-season tickets.

For additional information contact the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 12 and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

