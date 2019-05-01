Monsters Sign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Amateur Tryout Contract
May 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the team signed forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to an amateur tryout (ATO) contract. Originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Fix-Wolansky posted 37-65-102 with 52 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 65 appearances for the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings this season and added 4-8-12 with 12 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 15 playoff appearances while serving as Edmonton's captain.
A 5'7", 187 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 19, supplied 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances spanning three seasons with the Oil Kings from 2016-19 and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on March 15, 2019 beginning with the 2019-20 season.
The Monsters also announced Wednesday that forward Miles Koules has mutually parted ways with the team.
Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 1 of the team's best-of-seven game North Division Final series vs. the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday with full coverage, live from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ON, underway at 7:00 pm EST on FOX Sports Ohio, Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs
