Condors Add Ryan McLeod to Playoff Roster

May 1, 2019





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Ryan McLeod to a three-year entry-level contract, starting in 2019-20. McLeod has also agreed to an AHL Amateur Tryout Contract and will join the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors immediately. Bakersfield opens the Pacific Division Finals on Friday and Saturday at home with Games 1 and 2 against San Diego.

McLeod, 19, has just completed his fourth season in the Ontario Hockey League, which included three seasons with the Mississauga Ice Dogs, before being acquired by the Saginaw Spirit during the 2018-19 season.

McLeod amassed 62 points (19G, 43A), 33 penalty minutes and a +6 plus-minus rating in 63 games with Mississauga/Saginaw last season. The native of Mississauga, Ontario also added 12 points (5G, 7A), four penalty minutes and a +8 plus-minus rating in 17 playoff games with the Spirit.

A 6'2", 207-pound center, McLeod appeared in 261 regular season OHL games over the past four years, posting 194 points (61G, 133A), 111 penalty minutes and a +10 plus-minus rating. He added 39 points (12G, 27A), 14 penalty minutes and a +18 plus minus rating in 50 career OHL playoff games.

The Oilers selected McLeod in the second round, 40th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

