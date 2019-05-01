Marlies Playoff Action Coming to TSN

May 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





All Toronto home games during the North Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs will be televised live on TSN, beginning with Game 1 today at 7:00 p.m. The Toronto Marlies advanced to the North Division Finals following their series sweep against the Rochester Americans in the best-of-five first-round series. The full schedule of the North Division Finals can be found below.

Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 of the second-round series between the Toronto Marlies and the Cleveland Monsters will be produced by Leafs Nation Network and will air live on TSN. Games 1 and 2 will also be featured on TSN 1050.

North Division Finals

DATE GAME TIME (EST) BROADCAST

Wed., May 1 Game 1 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. LNN/TSN2

Fri., May 3 Game 2 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. LNN/TSN2

Sun., May 5 Game 3 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters 3:00 p.m. LNN

Tues., May 7 Game 4 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters 7:00 p.m. LNN

Sat., May 11 *Game 5 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies 4:00 p.m. LNN/TSN

Mon., May 13 *Game 6 - Toronto Marlies at Cleveland Monsters 7:00 p.m. LNN

Wed., May 15 *Game 7 - Cleveland Monsters at Toronto Marlies 7:00 p.m. LNN/TSN

*If necessary

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be broadcast on Leafs Nation Network and AHL TV. Canadian residents can also stream games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2019-20 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2019 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit Marlies.ca/playoffs2019.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.