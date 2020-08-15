Canaries Top Goldeyes in Series Opener

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-15) lost 11-6 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Friday night.

The Canaries (19-17) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Damek Tomscha and Logan Landon opened the inning with back-to-back home runs.

Andrew Ely led off the bottom of the third with a double to right-centre, and scored two batters later when Alay Lago doubled to left-centre. The Canaries went on to load the bases with two outs, and opened a 5-0 advantage when Roy Morales grounded a single through the left side that scored Lago and Tomscha.

Kyle Martin led off the top of the fourth with a towering home run to right centre. The Goldeyes then pulled within 5-3 in the top of the fifth when Jonathan Moroney reached on a one-out error and came home on a two-run home run to right from Wes Darvill.

Sioux Falls answered back with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Grant Kay reached on a one-out error and took third when Morales doubled down the left field line. Clint Coulter followed with a three-run home run to left. The Canaries added two more runs on a Jabari Henry groundout and a two-out, RBI single from Lago.

Coulter homered again leading off the bottom of the seventh to make it 11-3.

The Goldeyes plated two runs in the top of the eighth. Dario Pizzano singled to right to drive in Logan Hill. Two batters later, Jordan George's two-out single up the middle scored John Nester.

Nester moved from catcher to pitcher in the bottom of the eight for his third relief appearance of the season. Nester worked around a second and third, one-out situation to complete a scoreless inning.

The Goldeyes' final run came in the top of the ninth when Martin doubled to left-centre to drive in Darvill.

Tyler Danish (1-0) started for the Canaries and picked up the win, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits over six innings. Danish walked none and struck out eight.

Evan Grills (0-2) started and took the loss, allowing nine runs, seven earned, on eight hits in four and one-third innings. Grills walked two and struck out nine. Grills was appearing for the first time since July 25th.

Dylan Rheault made his first appearance since July 18th, and worked one and two-thirds innings without allowing an earned run.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m. Brandon Cumpton (0-1, 4.70) starts for the Goldeyes on three days of rest. The Canaries go with left-hander Jake Zokan (3-1, 2.95). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

