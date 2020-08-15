Birds Add to Outfield, Snag Zawada off Waivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - There's a new face in the outfied at the Birdcage. The Sioux Falls Canaries have claimed outfielder Sebastian Zawada off waivers from the St. Paul Saints.

Zawada, 25, has spent all of the 2020 season with the Saints although he only played in five games due to an injury. He was 7-for-16 in those five games and four were played at the Birdcage. The Birdcage is a friendly site for Zawada who knocked all but one of his hits at his new home ballpark including a double, a home run, and three runs batted in on the 4th of July.

The Chandler, Arizona native spent last season with the Sioux City Explorers in his first full year in professional baseball. He hit .263 with 11 home runs and 48 RBI in 77 games. He scored 37 runs, and knocked 20 doubles with a .305 on-base percentage and a .456 slugging percentage in 274 at bats.

Zawada began his career with the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League in 2017 and played in five games going two for 12. He did not play in 2018.

Zawada started his college career at South Mountain Community College. In his sophomore season he hit a very impressive .394 average, belting 18 home runs, 13 doubles and recording five triples. In 55 games he drove in 65 runs and crossed the plate 51 times. He was responsible for 18 of the Cougars 29 homers during their 34-25 season. His numbers earned him First-Team All Conference and All-Region honors. He then transferred to Arizona State before signing with the Miners.

