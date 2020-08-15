Silviano Goes Deep Twice, Saints Spoil Night for Milkmen with 8-3 Win

FRANKLIN, WI - John Silviano made sure there were no ninth inning dramatics. He took things into his own hands. And in those hands was a bat he used to crush two home runs and drive in four as the St. Paul Saints got back to .500 with an 8-3 win over the Milkmen on Saturday night at Franklin Field.

With the game tied at two in the sixth, Josh Allen led off with a single and Chesny Young walked. That brought up Silviano who had struck out in his first two plate appearances. This time he crushed a three-run homer to left center, his first of the night and eighth of the season, giving the Saints a 5-2 lead. The Saints weren't done in the inning as they loaded the bases when Max Murphy reached on a throwing error by shortstop Mason Davis. Troy Alexander legged out a bunt and, with one out, Alonzo Harris walked. With two outs Chris Chinea walked forcing in a run adding to the Saints lead at 6-2.

The Milkmen got one back in the seventh when Mason Davis doubled and scored on a single by Brett Vertigan cutting the Saints lead to 6-3.

The Saints would answer back in the eighth when Chinea doubled home Harris to make it 7-3. Chinea finished the night 1-3, with his league leading 16th double, and two RBI.

Silviano came calling again in the ninth when he hit a solo homer to right, his second of the night and ninth of the season, to put the finishing touches on the game. Silviano finished the night 2-5 with two home runs and four RBI.

Saints starter Nick Belzer was steady going 5.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out three to pick up his second win of the season.

The bullpen did a solid job as Paul Voelker went 3.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out four. Matt Pobereyko finished it off with a scoreless ninth while fanning two.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ryan Zimmerman (3-1, 4.43) to the mound against former Major Leaguer Tim Dillard, who is making his first appearance for the Milkmen. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

