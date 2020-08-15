Errors Trip up Canaries in Loss

The Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 6-4 in the middle game of the three game series.

Alay Lago homered but the Birds couldn't amount much offense and critical early errors ultimately cost the Birds on Saturday night.

Winnipeg got on the board first in the opening inning on a Darnell Sweeney RBI single after Wes Darvill reached on an error to lead off the game and stole second to take the 1-0 lead.

Another leadoff error put Darvill on in the top of the third. Sweeney then singled and the Goldeyes then executed a double steal. Logan Hill drove in Darvill on a groundout and then John Nester knocked an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.

Jonathon Moroney scored on a sacrifice fly by Darvill in the top of the fourth to make the score 4-0.

Eric Wood drove in the Goldeyes' fifth run of the game on his RBI single in the top of the fifth to extend the advantage to 5-0.

The Goldeyes added one more run in the top of the eighth to make the score 6-0.

The Canaries finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth thanks to Alay Lago's two-run home run to trim the deficit to 6-2.

The Birds got the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth but failed to score.

UP NEXT

The Canaries and Goldeyes meet for the final time in the regular season Sunday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

