Prime & Ward Help RedHawks Sweep Dogs in Doubleheader

August 15, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - Correlle Prime went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBIs to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (14-23) to a 6-3 win over the Chicago Dogs (17-20) in Game 1 of Saturday night's doubleheader and Drew Ward hit a two-run home run in Game 2 to earn the Hawks a 2-1 win in the nightcap. The two victories marked the second time the RedHawks have won both games of a twinbill since they beat the Dogs twice on June 23, 2019.

Fargo-Moorhead started the night fast, scoring four runs in the first three innings of Game 1 - including Prime's two-run home run in the first inning - to jump out to a 4-2 lead after three innings. The RedHawks added two more insurance runs in the sixth before Chicago scored a run in the seventh to reach the final 6-3 scoreline.

John Anderson (2-1, 3.11 ERA) threw a three-hitter in the opener to earn his second win of the season. Wes Helsabeck (0-1, 2.95 ERA) picked up the Game 1 loss after giving up four runs on six hits in 4.0 innings of work.

A pitchers' duel in Game 2 between F-M's Bret Helton (3-1, 4.12 ERA) and Chicago's Luke Westphal (1-2, 3.34 ERA) followed as the hurlers combined to give up just four total hits in the contest. Helton earned the win with a two-hit, one-run outing of 5.0 innings.

Drew Ward was the only RedHawks to take advantage of Westphal, crushing his eighth home run over the right field wall in the fourth inning to give the home team a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Ward currently has a 17-game hitting streak, the longest streak in the American Association this season.

Mitchell Osnowitz (1-0, 5.74 ERA) picked up his ninth save of the season to complete the 2-1 win in the nightcap.

The RedHawks will finish the series with the Chicago Dogs on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Bradin Hagens (1-3, 4.06 ERA) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against Chicago LHP Jake Dahlberg (2-2, 6.45 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.