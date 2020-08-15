Cumpton, Clutch Hitting Carry Goldeyes

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (22-15) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 6-2 at Sioux Falls Stadium on Saturday evening.

Wes Darvill reached first leading off the game on an error charged to Alay Lago at first. Lago dropped a throw from second baseman Grant Kay after Kay fielded Darvill's groundball. Darvill stole second and scored the game's first run when Darnell Sweeney singled through the left side.

Darvill reached on another leadoff error in the top of the third. After Sweeney singled to right-centre, Darvill and Sweeney executed a double steal. Two batters later, Logan Hill hit a groundball to shortstop that scored Darvill. Winnipeg took a 3-0 lead when John Nester hit a two-out single down the left field line that brought home Sweeney.

Jonathan Moroney singled to left-centre with one out in the top of the fourth and took third when Jordan George's groundball to shortstop resulted in an error charged to Andrew Ely. Darvill followed with a sacrifice fly to right that scored Moroney with the Goldeyes' fourth run.

In the top of the fifth, Nester doubled to left-centre and eventually scored on a two-out, RBI single to left from Eric Wood.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Brandon Cumpton (1-1) picked up the win, pitching five and one-third shutout innings on six hits. Cumpton walked one, struck out four, and was working on three days of rest.

The Canaries threatened in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with one out, but Kent Hasler relieved Cumpton and induced an inning-ending double play grounder.

Hasler then struck out two during a perfect bottom of the seventh.

The Goldeyes scored their sixth run in the top of the eighth when Moroney came home on a passed ball.

Lago hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to pull the Canaries within 6-2.

Sioux Falls loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth before Victor Capellan struck out Roy Morales and retired Andrew Ely on a popup to Darvill at shortstop to end the game.

Jake Zokan (3-2) started for the Canaries and took the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits in five innings. Zokan walked two and struck out two.

The three-game series concludes Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (3-2, 4.21) faces right-hander Kurt Heyer (2-3, 6.49). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

