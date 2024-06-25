Can LAFC Win the Supporters' Shield?: Twellman's Takes

June 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







Taylor Twellman reacts to the action from MLS Matchday 22! LAFC and Kei Kamara stole the show on Saturday, and in the past 2 matches they have outscored their opponents 7-2.

Is it time to panic in Cincinnati? Despite Luciano Acosta's best efforts, the team might have a hard time overcoming the loses of Miazga, Hagglund, and Robinson.

Orlando City and Atlanta United are two other teams that have their backs against the wall and just haven't played well this year. Which one of these is the bigger surprise?

