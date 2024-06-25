Can LAFC Win the Supporters' Shield?: Twellman's Takes
June 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman reacts to the action from MLS Matchday 22! LAFC and Kei Kamara stole the show on Saturday, and in the past 2 matches they have outscored their opponents 7-2.
Is it time to panic in Cincinnati? Despite Luciano Acosta's best efforts, the team might have a hard time overcoming the loses of Miazga, Hagglund, and Robinson.
Orlando City and Atlanta United are two other teams that have their backs against the wall and just haven't played well this year. Which one of these is the bigger surprise?
Ã°Å¸"Ë Offside With Taylor Twellman on Apple Podcasts Ã¢â¬Å½http://apple.co/Offside-Pod
Ã°Å¸"Âº Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The Ã°Å¸ÂÂ plays here. Join The Messi Insider for insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #lafc #fccincinnati #orlandocitysc #atlantaunited
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2024
- New England Revolution Foundation Raises $100,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts at "Bowl for a Goal" - New England Revolution
- Academy Update: 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Recap - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Notes June 25-30, 2024 - Nashville SC
- U.S. Men's National Team to Play New Zealand in September International Friendly at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- U.S. Men's National Team to Play Panama in International Friendly at Q2 Stadium - Austin FC
- D.C. United Announce Partnership with BlueHalo - D.C. United
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field Evening of Friday, August 2 - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to 10, Moves into First Place with Convincing 6-2 Win Over San Jose
- LAFC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, June 22, at Bmo Stadium
- LAFC Earns 1-1 Draw with Austin FC, Extending Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in All Competitions
- LAFC Aims to Extend Eight-Game All-Competition Winning Streak in Austin on Wednesday, June 19
- LAFC Extends Winning Streak to Eight Games in All Competitions with 3-1 Win at Orlando City