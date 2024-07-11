Cam Cervone Signs with Binghamton

July 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of right-handed defenseman, Camron Cervone. The 25-year-old rookie is now officially the first new-signee of the 2024-25 offseason.

Cervone has spent the last three years playing at SUNY-Geneso. While playing for the Knights, Cervone appeared in 37 games, recording six points. The stay-at-home defenseman will continue to add depth to the impressive Black Bears blue line, the Rochester Hills, NY, native stands at 6'0", 185 lbs.

Prior to to attending SUNY-Geneso, Cervone spent a season in the NAHL with the nearby Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, playing in 31 games in his final junior season.

