Pepsi of Wytheville Renews Partnership with Bobcats for 2024-2025

July 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that Pepsi of Wytheville will return to Hitachi Energy Arena concession stands for the 2024-2025 season. Pepsi and its bold, iconic taste plus other products such as Dr. Pepper, Starry and MTN DEW will be quenching the thirst of fans at events throughout the year at Hitachi Energy Arena.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Pepsi of Wytheville back as a partner," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Pepsi is a southern icon and a staple throughout the region, and we're extremely excited to serve their refreshing line of delicious soft drinks at our concession stands."

With a state-of-the-art bottling and distribution facility just 10 minutes from Hitachi Energy Arena, Pepsi is one of the largest soft drink distributors in the area, and provides quick restocking to the arena to ensure fans' thirst needs are met.

Founded in 1898 in New Bern, North Carolina, Pepsi remains a century-old Southern staple.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

