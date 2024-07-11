New Ownership Announced, Pens Returns

WATERTOWN, NY - Wolves fans, we are happy to announce Barry Soskin and his group of investors have purchased 50% of the Watertown Wolves and Watertown Rapids Franchises. A group led by Soskin has taken over ownership and managing membership responsibilities of both Watertown franchises.

Former owner, Reid Inman, sold his 50% stake in both teams to Soskin's investing group in early May, 2024. "We are excited to be a part of a team with such a rich history of winning. The North Country community has supported this team since it was the 1000 Island Privateers and now 3 Championships later, here we are. It was a very easy decision investing in this team."

Soskin and his group have decided to re-hire Charlie Pens Jr as the GM and appoint him as the Head Coach for the 2024-2025 season. "Penner has been here since Andreas sold the team in 2022. He has done a fantastic job with the our season ticket holders and sponsors. He has a great relationship with our players, other GM's and Owners. He recruits players all summer and stays in touch with our current players on a daily basis. It only made sense to make him the Head Coach."

Welcome back to Watertown, Penner! Howl Yeah!

