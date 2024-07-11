Sea Wolves Bring Back Two

July 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have re-signed Forward Justin Barr and Defenseman Kyle Russell.

Barr, a 39-year-old Forward from Hillside, IL returns after serving as the Captain for this iteration of the Sea Wolves for their first two seasons. In his two seasons on the Gulf Coast Justin has played 77 games and has 45 points (19 goals and 26 assists) as well as one goal in the club's two postseason games. Justin began playing in the FPHL in 2011 with the Danville Dashers who make their return to the league this year. Having played parts of three seasons in Danville Barr left the game, but after making his return in 2021 the Captain has made the Gulf Coast his home.

Russell, a 22-year-old right-handed defenseman from Dallas, TX returns to the Gulf Coast for his third season. In 73 games with the Sea Wolves the defender has put up 37 points including 25 assists. Kyle came to Mississippi fresh out of juniors and has been a big piece of the Sea Wolves as they continue to build and try to create a championship team.

Player/Assistant Coach Sam Turner said these were two players the coaching staff were eager to get signed "Justin and Kyle have been true Sea Wolves not only by putting on the jersey but embracing the Gulf Coast and the community around it. These two are big pieces of this franchise and we look forward to seeing them back on the ice in Sea Wolves uniforms come October."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

