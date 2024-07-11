Wolves Welcome Sidney
July 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Watertown Wolves News Release
WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have signed Ryan Sidney to a PTO. Sidney is from Halifax, Nova Scotia. At 6'3, 200lbs, Ryan brings mobile physicality to the forward group. A relatively unknown player, Sidney is trying to make the team and an impression in his rookie campaign. Howl yeah! Welcome to Watertown, Ryan!
