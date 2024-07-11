Port Huron Native Fetterly Returns

July 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron native Austin Fetterly will be returning for his ninth season as a Prowler. His 260 games played ranks fifth in franchise history, eight behind Joe Pace and Alex Johnson.

Last season, Fetterly played 50 FPHL games for the second time in his career and registered 42 points on 14 goals and a career-high 28 assists. He was part of a dominant top line along with Liam Freeborn and Matt Graham for a long stretch while also being an option to pick up a shift on defense if needed. Fetterly saw time on both the power play and penalty kill and chipped in three man-advantage tallies.

"Getting back on the ice with the core group we developed from last year is something all of us should be excited for," Fetterly said. "With our style of play and team mentality, we were a frustrating team to play against down the stretch of the regular season and into playoffs. Our coaching staff was deeply looking at how other teams played and what pieces we needed for our success and it had success written all over it. We came up short but overall I think that's going to be a huge driving force for us this year. It will be something exciting our loyal fans of 10 seasons will get to witness and something very scary for the rest of the league to play against."

Along with sitting in the top five in franchise history for games played, Fetterly is fourth in goals (71), sixth in assists (114) and fifth in points (185). He's also been an alternate captain since the 2021-22 season.

"[Fetterly] is another guy that was extremely important to have back," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He has developed into one of the best all around players in the league."

Fetterly will be part of his hometown team's 10th anniversary season, beginning at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Season ticket packages are still available so you can catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.