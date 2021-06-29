Caleb Gindl Sets Franchise Record and Has Sights Set on Eighth Straight Game with Homer

Caleb Gindl has etched his name in the Barnstormers history books.

The veteran outfielder has homered in seven straight games, setting a new franchise record. He has broken the previous mark set by Ryan Harvey in 2012.

The streak began in the final game of the series at Long Island on June 20, continued throughout the three-game set at Lexington last week and kept going against West Virginia this past weekend.

In four of the games, he has led off the contest with a long ball. Twice, it occurred on the first pitch.

No one in Major League history has ever homered in more than eight consecutive games. The feat has been done three times - by Dale Long, Ken Griffey, Jr. and Don Mattingly. Gindl will be attempting to match that feat on Tuesday evening as the Long Island Ducks roll into town for the start of a three-game series.

The following is a log of Gindl's home runs in the streak:

DATE OPPONENT PITCHER INNING MEN ON

6/20 @Long Island Rosati 9th None

6/22 @Lexington Owens 1st None

6/23 @Lexington Hoover 1st None*

6/24 @Lexington Ravin 7th One

6/25 West Virginia Hollon 1st None*

6/26 West Virginia Harris 4th One

6/27 West Virginia Corpas 1st None

Corpas 4th One

*First pitch of game

