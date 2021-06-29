Rockers Drop 5-4 Decision to York

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Jack Kenley doubled home a run in the top of the ninth inning to lead the York Revolution to a 5-4 lead over the High Point Rockers Tuesday night in front of 1,909 fans at Truist Point.

York took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Tyler Hill singled to left and moved to third on a double by Walner Espinal. James Harris then grounded out to second allowing Hill to score the first run of the game.

High Point tied the game in the fifth when Adam Taylor tripled to the right-center gap and scored when catcher Michael Gulino singled to left for his first hit and first RBI as a Rocker.

High Point first baseman Jerry Downs led off the bottom of the sixth with a double that three York players lost in the lights. Stuart Levy was hit by a pitch and Jared Mitchell drew a walk to load the bases. Taylor and Gulino delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies to plate a pair of runs and give the Rockers a 3-1 lead.

High Point starting pitcher Ricky Knapp had a good outing, striking out seven and allowing six hits over his six innings of work. He left the game after the sixth with a 3-1 lead.

York surged ahead 4-3 with three runs in the seventh, using four hits and a pair of walks before Kyle Halbohn came on in relief to put out the fire.

The Rockers tied the game at 4-4 as Stuart Levy led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer to left center, his fifth of the season.

High Point's Daniel James set the Revolution down in order in the eighth and Preston Gainey came on to start the ninth. Gainey issued a leadoff walk to Darian Sandford and after striking out the next two hitters, pinch-hitter Adam Dundon laced a double into the left-center gap to score Sanford and give the Revolution a 5-4 lead. Gainey then fanned John Sansone to escape the inning.

Stephen Cardullo extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth but the Rockers were unable to capitalize.

York reliever Brandon Fry earned the win to improve to 2-1. Gainey took the loss, his first decision of the year. Michael Russell finished the game with three hits for High Point while Downs added a pair of safeties.

The Rockers and Revolution will be back in action with a 12:05 p.m. start Wednesday at Truist Point. It is both Businessperson's Day and Rock Your Grades Day. Tickets start at $5 and students can gain free admission by showing their school report card.

