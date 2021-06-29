Lexington Legends Sign MLB Pitcher EKU Standout Christian Friedrich

Lexington Legends Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends have signed Pitcher Christian Friedrich. Friedrich is one of the most prolific pitchers in Eastern Kentucky University history. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 1st round of the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Friedrich made his Major League Debut in 2012 for the Rockies where he played through the 2015 season. He also played for the San Diego Padres in 2016.

"I vividly remember Christian's Junior Season at EKU where he was absolutely dominant. He is another big-time major leaguer with connections to our community who chose to play for the Legends." Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea. "It is a true honor to have Christian back in Central Kentucky pitching for the Legends."

Friedrich's first game in a Legends uniform is June 29th as the Legends take on the West Virginia Power. He joins fellow Eastern Kentucky University Colonel, Bryan Quillens, on the Legends roster.

