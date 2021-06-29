Deibinson Romero and Danny Barnes Join Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of infielder Deibinson Romero and right-handed pitcher Danny Barnes. Romero returns for his second season with the Ducks, third in the Atlantic League and 15th in professional baseball, while Barnes begins his first season with the Flock and 11th in professional baseball.

Romero first joined the Ducks in June of 2019 after beginning the year with the New Britain Bees. He played 109 games with the Ducks and Bees, batting .267 with 14 home runs, 58 RBIs, 45 runs, 104 hits and 20 doubles. The 34-year-old was selected to play in the Atlantic League All-Star Game, held at York's PeoplesBank Park on July 10. During the playoffs, he led the Atlantic League with 11 RBIs and ranked third with a .357 batting average. He led all Ducks players with three homers, 20 total bases, a .714 slugging percentage and a 1.078 OPS. In the Atlantic League Championship Series against Sugar Land, the infielder led all players in RBIs (9), total bases (15) and home runs (2), while ranking second in slugging (.833), OPS (1.288) and hits (8). Upon winning the championship, Romero was named the Championship Series MVP, as voted upon by league executives and media.

Barnes has three seasons of Major League experience, pitching with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2016-18. In 119 MLB appearances, he has compiled a 6-9 record with a 4.33 ERA and 114 strikeouts to 51 walks over 120.2 innings. The 31-year-old was named the Blue Jays Rookie of the Year in 2017. He made his Major League debut on August 2, 2017, against the Houston Astros, striking out Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in a scoreless inning at Minute Maid Park.

The righty has pitched in 258 games (four starts) during his minor league career, recording 68 saves while posting a 2.69 ERA and 453 strikeouts to 93 walks over 344.2 innings. Most recently, he combined to make eight appearances with Triple-A Buffalo and the Blue Jays Gulf Coast League affiliate in 2019. The Long Island native from Manhasset was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star as well as a Florida State League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in 2012. He was also chosen as an Eastern League All-Star in 2015. Barnes was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 35th round of the 2010 amateur draft.

In corresponding roster moves, the Ducks have place outfielder Rey Fuentes on the reserve-left team list and left-handed pitcher Darin Downs on the inactive list. Fuentes has left the Ducks to play in the Puerto Rican Summer League and may return to the Flock once their season is completed.

