Revs Ace Goes to Mets

(York, Pa.) - The New York Mets have purchased the contract of York Revolution pitcher Alex Sanabia, the Revolution announced today. Sanabia, who has previous major league experience with the Miami Marlins, is the sixth member of the Revolution in 2021 to have his contract purchased by a major league organization.

In six starts with York including Opening Day, Sanabia was 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA at the time of his contract purchase. In 33.1 innings, the right hander struck out 24 and allowed just nine earned runs. On June 9, Sanabia became the first pitcher in the 2021 Atlantic League season to throw a complete game with nine innings of one-run ball at Southern Maryland.

A 32nd round pick out of Castle Park (CA) High School in 2006 by the Marlins, Sanabia quickly rose through the minor league ranks. He was named a Mid-Season All-Star for High-A Jupiter in 2010 and during that same season was promptly promoted to Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans before getting a call up to the Major Leagues.

At 21 years old, Sanabia made his Major League debut on June 24, 2010, pitching 3.1 relief innings against the Baltimore Orioles. In his first taste of the majors, the San Diego native posted a 5-3 record with a 3.73 ERA in 15 games, including 12 starts.

Sanabia will look to become the 12th player in Revs history to go from York to the Majors. Left-hander Ross Detwiler is the most recent pitcher in Revs history to accomplish the feat. Detwiler was signed out of York in back-to-back seasons and made it to the majors both times (Seattle in '18, Chicago White Sox in '19-'20). Along with Orlando Calixte, who was signed by the Mets organization back in May, Sanabia will try to join southpaws Justin Hampson (2010) and Scott Rice as formers Revs who made it to "The Show" with the Mets.

The Revs now have six players whose contracts have been purchased by major league organizations, tying a franchise record set in 2007 and met again in 2011. The previous five Revs players signed by major league organizations in 2021 include RHP Casey Lawrence (TOR), INF Orlando Calixte (NYM), INF Justin Twine (MIA), INF Edwin Figuera (CHC), and RHP Enrique Santana (NYY).

