Caitlin Clark Named May Rookie of the Month (Jun 3, 2024)
June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Caitlin Clark demonstrated an all around game to win Kia Rookie of the Month
Clark notched 17.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 6.6 APG in May to lead first year players
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
