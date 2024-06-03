Caitlin Clark Named May Rookie of the Month (Jun 3, 2024)

June 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Caitlin Clark demonstrated an all around game to win Kia Rookie of the Month

Clark notched 17.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 6.6 APG in May to lead first year players

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

